WASHINGTON, DC. (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) and Congressman Scott Peters (CA-50) introduced new legislation that would allow patients to receive in-home rehab services under Medicare.

The Sustainable Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Services in the Home Act would permanently allow patients to continue receiving in-home cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services under Medicare.

“As a doctor, fighting for health patient outcomes has always been one of my top priorities in Congress,” Congressman Joyce said. “The bottom line is that this bill will help ensure that cardiac and pulmonary-care patients recover and rehabilitate from the comfort and safety of their home while still receiving top-of-the-line medical care.”

During the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) temporarily allowed certain cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs to be reimbursed for services provided or supervised virtually in a patient’s home.

This temporary waiver increased access to proven and effective treatments for heart disease and has actively improved the lives of patients who are recovering from home. This legislation would safeguard that care through the end of the current waiver period and take steps to ensure that all eligible patients have access to necessary cardiac rehabilitation programs.

These programs are a critical tool in treating patients who have suffered a cardiac incident and have been shown to reduce hospital readmission and increase life expectancy.

Heart disease is a leading cause of death and a growing problem across the country, and it is now estimated that nearly 40% of Americans will have developed heart disease by 2030.



