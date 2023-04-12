(WTAJ) – Several representatives, including Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), have introduced legislation to reauthorize funding for community health centers.

The Strengthening Community Care Act of 2023 would work to fund centers through 2028 and provide continued access to care for over 30 million Americans in rural and underserved communities.

“Over 238,000 people in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District rely on the expert care provided by Community Health Centers,” Rep. Joyce said. “It’s essential that the doctors, nurses, and other providers who serve our communities have the resources they need to continue providing care. Congress must pass the Strengthening Community Care Act to support both patients and providers in our area.”

Community Health Centers in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District are located in Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Mifflin, and Perry counties. A full list of the locations can be found here.

The following representatives introduced the bipartisan legislation to reauthorize Community Health Centers and the National Health Service Corps:

Representatives Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL)

Elise Stefanik (NY-21)

Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07)

John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13)

Read the full text of the legislation here.