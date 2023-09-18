This is the campus of Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pa, on Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College has been recognized as one of the nation’s top 100 liberal arts colleges by U.S. News and World Report.

In the 2023-2024 U.S. News and World Report rankings of best liberal arts colleges in the U.S., Juniata rose in the ranks to 82 overall. The College also ranked 16 in the category of social mobility. Advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating students facing financial barriers is one of the metrics considered by U.S. News and World Report, which is a hallmark of Juniata.

The U.S. News ranking follows the Princeton Review’s rankings, in which Juniata was named one of the best colleges in the nation, sixth in the nation for most accessible professors and number 25 for great financial aid.

“The positive recognition we receive from these numerous outlets is really a testament to the outstanding work of our faculty and staff,” James Troha, president of Juniata College, said. “They care deeply about the success of our students and at the end of the day, that’s what it is all about. Juniata College is a powerful place that changes lives.”

The methodologies used by these publications vary greatly. Some are based on graduation and retention, selectivity and institutional factors while others are linked to social mobility and institutional resources.

Juniata College consistently scores best in rankings associated with educational quality and social mobility. Nearly a quarter of Juniata’s student body is Pell eligible or a first-generation college student.