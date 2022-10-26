Kanye West attends the a Versace fashion show at the American Stock Exchange Building in Manhattan on Dec. 2, 2018. (Credit: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

(KTLA) – A day after Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, was dropped by Adidas, he apparently tried his luck with another shoe brand.

The Yeezy designer showed up uninvited to Skechers’ corporate offices in Manhattan Beach and was turned away, the shoe company confirmed.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” a statement from Skechers read.

The Los Angeles-based company says it wants nothing to do with the Chicago native.

“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” the statement continued. “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Ye has been dropped by various companies and partnerships following his recent rhetoric of hate speech and antisemitism.

Skechers happens to be founded by a Jewish family, according to TMZ. Robert Greenberg was the founder and now his son, Michael, is currently the president.

Earlier this month, the artist tweeted he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.

This caused him to be locked out of his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

West, or Ye, recently suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the “mark of the beast,” among other comments. He also was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his Yeezy collection show in Paris.

Following the dissolution of his many business ventures, Ye has since lost his status as a billionaire according to Forbes.