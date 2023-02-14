ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Say goodbye to some of your KFC favorites as the company looks to “simplify” its menu by removing items we’ve grown to love over the decades.

While fans have been thrilled with the return of the KFC Chicken Wraps, a drastic menu change has been under wraps. Now it’s rolling out nationwide to every KFC in the U.S., according to the company’s media team. It’s a change the company says will simplify menu boards for easier ordering and create a more efficient kitchen for the staff.

Here’s what KFC is kicking off the menu:

Kentucky Fried Chicken Wings

Popcorn Chicken

Nashville Hot Sauce

Strawberry Lemonade

Chocolate Chip Cookies

While pot pies and tenders look set to remain a staple at KFC, many believe the removal of the popcorn chicken will also mean no more KFC Famous Bowls which consisted of popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy and shredded cheese. We’ve reached out to KFC and asked if this would affect the bowls or if they had other plans — such as cutting up chicken fingers — but there was no answer as of this writing.

Even though some favorites may soon disappear from your local KFC, the company said they are looking at some exciting new additions to the menu in 2023.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

“We have strategically worked to simplify menu boards to make ordering easier for guests and create operational efficiencies for our restaurant team members,” said Brittany Wilson, director, KFC U.S. “We took a deep look at the mix of the menu to see where consolidation would make sense, and we rolled out new menu boards in November 2022. Though we are removing a few items, it will allow us to make room for some new, exciting additions to the menu in 2023.”

There was no definitive date for the change, instead, the company only said the new menu is “currently being rolled out nationwide”

Since we’ve already burst your bubble — sorry — we should remind you that the new chicken wraps are only around for a limited time. You might want to enjoy them while you can.