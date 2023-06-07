(WTAJ) – The American Red Cross experienced a concerning shortfall in blood and platelet donations in May.

The shortfall adds stress to the blood supply and now more than ever donors are needed. According to the America Red Cross, they collected over 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in May to meet the needs of patients.

The public can help ensure a strong blood supply this summer by making and keeping an appointment to give in the weeks ahead. You can find a location to donate here.

As a way to incentivize donations they have announced that anyone who donates between June 1 and June will receive a $10 gift card to the merchant of your choice. You’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

The backyard theater package includes:

A laser wireless projector and screen

Projector tripod

Smokeless firepit

Adirondack chair set with four chairs and two tables

A movie night snack package

You can find more information along with the terms and conditions of the package here.

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to the American Red Cross.

You can learn more about the requirements to donate here.