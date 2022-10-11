(WTAJ)– Kohl’s announced that it will be closed for Thanksgiving this year, as the holidays are drawing near.

In an email on Tuesday, the retailer said it will be closing all its stores on the holiday, just like the retailer has done in previous years. Customers are still able to use the Kohl’s App if they want to make purchases.

“Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year,” according to a statement from their website. “Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

The retailer did not announce holiday hours or when they will open on Black Friday yet but said that they plan to on a later date.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is when Kohl’s, along with other retailers, first announced that they would remain closed on Thanksgiving.