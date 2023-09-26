WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) has introduced legislation that would help bridge the digital divide.

The legislation, H.R.5677, the 5G Spectrum Authority Licensing Enforcement (5G SALE) Act, would require the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to release previously auctioned bands of the electromagnetic spectrum to expand access to 5G broadband.

“Bridging the digital divide has never been more critical for rural communities,” Congressman Joyce said. “The 5G SALE Act would slash the government red tape that has kept Pennsylvania families from accessing the high-speed internet that our businesses, students, and farmers rely on. It’s time for the House to pass this legislation and deliver this much-needed fix for our rural communities.”

The FCC sold approximately 8,000 licenses to grant internet providers access to America’s broadband spectrum. These licenses are the only way companies can legally use the radio waves that bring 5G internet to customers.

During the period between when providers paid for these licenses and when the FCC should have parceled the licenses out, there was a lapse in the FCC’s ability to authorize the use of these radio waves. Now, despite internet providers having fully purchased the frequencies necessary to deliver 5G internet, the FCC has stated they are unable to issue their licenses.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Congressman Joyce’s legislation would grant the FCC a one-time, temporary authority to issue licenses purchased in auctions to speed the delivery of 5G technology to rural communities. On Friday, September 22, 2023, the Senate unanimously passed the Senate version of the 5G SALE Act, which was introduced by Senator John Kennedy (R-LA).