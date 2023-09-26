WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — Several U.S. senators have introduced legislation to close gaps in chronic pain research and help propel that research forward.

Approximately 1 in 5 adults are living with chronic pain. U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) introduced the legislation on Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Advancing Research for Chronic Pain Act would centralize current information and data to help clinicians and scientists more effectively research chronic pain conditions plaguing many Americans.

“Too many Americans, especially older adults, are living with crippling pain that may prevent them from working, taking care of their children, or completing everyday tasks like cooking or cleaning,” Senator Casey said. “The Advancing Research for Chronic Pain Act will ensure our Nation`s health care providers and scientists have the latest data and tools available to make progress on chronic pain and provide relief to millions.”

The Advancing Research for Chronic Pain Act would direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do the following:

Utilize available research data to clarify the prevalence and characteristics of chronic pain

Identify gaps in the available research data

Develop standard definitions for population research on chronic pain

Create a centralized Chronic Pain Information Hub to aggregate and summarize available data

Maintain a summary of complete, ongoing, and planned research

Translate findings to recommendations for clinicians and scientists.

Read more about the Advancing Research for Chronic Pain Act here.