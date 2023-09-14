WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Gerry Connolly (VA-11) introduced a resolution to ensure transparency and efficiency with countries that enter into future trade deals with the United States, in the research and recovery efforts of our nation’s missing service members.

“As a father of a wounded warrior, I am thankful every day my son returned home safely,” Rep. Thompson said. “For those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their families and loved ones deserve no less than our greatest efforts for recovery. This bipartisan resolution makes it clear we as Americans take promises to our service members very seriously and we are hopeful our trade partners will join in our ongoing recovery efforts.”

“We have a sacred compact with the men and women who serve our nation in uniform. They make untold sacrifices on behalf of the safety and security of the United States, and we vow to support them and their families in every way that we can,” Rep. Connolly said. “When a servicemember makes the ultimate sacrifice, it is our duty to ensure they are returned home to their loved ones. This measure would improve collaboration with foreign countries on the recovery of our heroes who have not yet made it home.”

According to the Department of Defense, more than 80,000 American citizens who served in the Vietnam War, Korean War and World War II are still missing in action.

This resolution is supported by the following organizations: With Honor, Rolling Thunder, Inc., and the National League of Families of American Prisoners & Missing in Southeast Asia