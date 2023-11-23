(WTAJ) – Lenovo is recalling over 3,000 power banks after receiving a report of the device causing a fire.

Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks with model number PBLG2W are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada after the company reports that the power bank’s internal screws can come loose, causing a short circuit and overheating of the lithium-ion battery, posing a fire hazard.

Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Banks recalled. Photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled units were manufactured between January and June of 2022 and sold online through popular retailers such as Lenovo, NewEgg, eBay and Staples. The manufacturing date is located on the product label in year/month (YY/MM) format.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled power banks and contact Lenovo for a free replacement. Lenovo will also provide instructions to consumers about how to properly dispose of the lithium-ion batteries according to state and local regulations.