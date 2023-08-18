(WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ last day at training camp was on Thursday. It was the team’s 56th year in Latrobe. They had a special visit from a superfan who lives in East Palestine. On Friday, he talked with us about meeting the team.

When you meet Rich Chichester, you know his favorite team. A T-shirt with a Steelers logo, a hat that says Pittsburgh Steelers. He bleeds black and gold.

“Yeah, they’re gonna win this year. I don’t know how many games, but they’re gonna win this year,” he said.

Chichester is a Hospice patient at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab in East Palestine. This week, he had a wish granted to be on the sidelines and watch the Steelers.

“Yeah, I was totally shocked,” he said.

Chichester watched practice and met many of the players, including Joey Porter, Jr., T.J. Watt and Kenny Picket. Those individual visits and the trip touched his heart.

“Oh, I’ll take everything with me. That team is the world to me,” he said.

Chichester will be watching every game. He knows they have six Super Bowl trophies and believes they could be in line for another.

“Want them to go back to the Super Bowl because we don’t lose Super Bowls,” he said.

Chichester has a football loaded with autographs from his favorite players on his favorite team.

The former truck driver has seen many things. He’s 68 years old. His trip to Latrobe was unbeatable.

“There’s so many Steelers fans here. I’d want all of them to be able to do what I did,” he said.

Chichester’s favorite player is Pickett. He said he knew the Steelers should draft him out of Pitt, and was glad they did.