(WTAJ)– Local McDonald’s restaurants are offering Make Activities Count (MAC) grants to help middle school teachers for the upcoming school year.

The MAC grants program will provide financial support so teachers can supplement regular classroom curriculums with activities that are hands-on but might not fit into the school budget.

“The MAC Grants program demonstrates McDonald’s commitment to excellence in education and active support in the community,” Joe Nyanko, president of the local consortium of McDonald’s Owner/Operators said. “MAC Grants allow teachers to revitalize their classes with fresh and innovative teaching methods.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade teachers may apply for grants of up to $500 for interesting and educational projects. Applications are due by August 4 and can be found by clicking here.