PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Nobody won the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday and now the estimated jackpot is set to be the largest in Mega Millions history.

The jackpot for the next drawing, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 8, is estimated to be $1.55 billion, beating the previous largest jackpot from 2018, which was $1.537 billion. The cash option for the next drawing is expected to be $757.2 million.

The numbers for Friday’s drawing were 11, 30, 45, 52, and 56, and the Mega Ball was 20. The Megaplier was 2 times.

Friday’s drawing saw no major winners in Pennsylvania, with nobody matching more than 4 of the 5 numbers and the Mega Ball. Eight Pennsylvania players did win $10,000 for this.

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was back on April 14, nearly five months ago. According to the Mega Millions, while nobody hit big, 62 second-tier prizes worth at least $1 million have been hit.

Of those 62, nine of them came from Friday’s drawing as there were seven tickets that matched the five numbers and two that match the five numbers and had the Megaplier. Those tickets were sold in Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas and Tennessee.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 11 p.m. and can be seen on WTAJ before the 11 p.m. newscast.