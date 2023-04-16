DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – A celebration turned deadly in downtown Dadeville, Alabama Saturday night as a shooting left more than 20 people injured according to law enforcement on the scene.

According to witnesses, the gathering was a Sweet-16 Birthday celebration and the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday night. We are told the majority of those injured are teenagers. That information has not been confirmed by law enforcement. We do not know if a person(s) of interest or suspect(s) is in custody. We cannot confirm how many have died at this hour.

Crime scene tape surrounds a building on N. Broadnax Street next to the PNC Bank. A tarp hangs over the glass front door and white sheets can be seen inside covering the floor. Several yellow police placards litter the front sidewalk.

Investigators report a suspected altercation led to a shooting at the gathering. Several law enforcement agencies, including ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, Dadeville Police, and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the incident and are investigating. We are waiting for an official statement from investigators.

The injured were transported to local hospitals for medical attention. Details about the suspects or motives have not yet been released by the authorities. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and people running and screaming from the building.

The shooting has left the small town shaken, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Dadeville Police or the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

WRBL is on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.