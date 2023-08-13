ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Did you know that Aug. 13 is dedicated to left-handers? It’s true — National Left-Handers day is a real thing.

Left-handers Day was first celebrated in 1976. Created by the Lefthanders International organization, the day is used to help raise awareness of the difficulties that left-handed people can face.

You might be thinking, “How can left-handed people face any difficulty?” And if that’s the case, you’ll be surprised to learn the rough history left-handers have had.

Left-handed history

According to the Times Vault of 1969, in the Middle Ages, someone left-handed was considered the devil or accused of practicing witchcraft. This is because the devil was considered to be left-handed and when conjured, the left hand was usually used as a signal to welcome him.

In the 19th Century physician Cesare Lombroso identified various facial and racial characteristics with criminal activity. Near the end of the century, Lombroso began targeting his research at left-handed people. Lombroso claimed that left-handedness was a mark of pathological behavior, savagery intent and criminality.

Psychoanalyst Norman Geschwind suggested in the 1990s that left-handedness could be connected to an array of disorders including learning disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and autoimmune diseases. That was just 33 years ago!

The Latin word for “sinister” (sinstra) originally meant “on the left side” while the French word gauche, which also means left, is used to describe a socially awkward person.

Left-handedness in the 21st Century

In the 21st Century, left-handed people are no longer viewed as devil-worshiping criminals, thankfully. Left-handed people now make up about 10% of the population, with Vermont coming in first as the state with the most left-handed people.

Although being left-handed has become a social-norm, living in a right-handed world can be difficult. Everyday tools like scissors are right-handed, pens are slanted for right-handed ease and mugs have pictures printed to show the image when being held with your right hand.

If you know a left-handed person, you might have heard them talk about the smear effect. Writing on paper, a whiteboard or chalkboard is bound to cause smear writing and a dirty hand for left-handed people.

But don’t get left-handed people wrong, they make their way in the right-handed world they live in.

Left-handed people are shown to have an advantage in typing because a large majority of words on the qwerty keyboard are typed solely with the left hand. That’s around 3,000 words in comparison to 400 with the right!

Left-handed people tend to excel more in tennis, baseball and swimming over their right-handed counterparts.

It is believed that left-handed people are more creative, expressive and imaginative because they use the right hemisphere of their brains. This means that left-handed people have a more holistic way of thinking while right-handed people think more linearly.

Issac Newton, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein were all lefties, which begs the question of what hand has the higher IQ. While there is no large difference between IQ scores and the dominant hand, some studies have found that left-handed people may have a few points over right-handed people.