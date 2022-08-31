(Storyful) — Audio posted on Twitter by NASA on Sunday, Aug. 21, captures what it says is the sound of a black hole in the Perseus galaxy cluster.

The audio was originally released on May 4 to celebrate NASA’s Black Hole Week but went viral when it was reposted on Sunday on the NASA Exoplanets Twitter account.



“The misconception that there is no sound in space exists because most of space is a vacuum,” NASA wrote on Twitter. “A galaxy cluster has so much gas that we’ve picked up actual sound. Here it’s amplified, and mixed with other data, to hear a black hole!” the tweet said.



In a press release from May 4, NASA explained that “pressure waves sent out by the black hole caused ripples in the cluster’s hot gas that could be translated into a note” that humans could not hear. However, for this “new sonification,” sound waves previously identified by astronomers were extracted and “resynthesized into the range of human hearing.”

NASA said more sonifications of astronomical data, as well as additional information on the process, can be found at the “A Universe of Sound” website: chandra.si.edu/sound.

Video credit: NASA via Storyful