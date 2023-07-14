WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ)– Pa. U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2024.

The House voted on July 14 to pass the NDAA, which sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the department of defense for the upcoming fiscal year. The bill passed on a close party line vote of 219 (R) – 210 (D). The bill includes a $842 billion for the Defense Department and $32 billion for nuclear weapons.

“The National Defense Authorization is one of the most important bills Congress takes up,” Thompson said. “This year’s bill authorizes support for efforts to counter aggression from foreign adversaries, provides a 5.2 percent increase in service member pay, and ensures our military families have safe and secure housing.”

The Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act, which is part of the bill, was sponsored by Thompson. This focuses on expanding access to a centralized assessment tool for members of the Armed Forces and their families to identify, rate and compare housing options.

The House also included new amendments that could make it difficult for the bill to pass in Congress. Some amendments focused on abortion, transgender healthcare and diversity and inclusion.

The bill now reads that there will be no financial reimbursement or coverage for abortion, transgender members of the Military are now barred from medical coverage for hormone treatments or gender confirmation surgeries and the diversity and inclusion programs have been removed from the Pentagon.

Some House members voted across aisle for this bill, while others voted in party but rebutted amendments that were included.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) voted in favor of the bill but plans on fighting the amendment to support Ukraine funding.

“The Speaker asked me to represent him and our conference in the conference to go forward in the Senate in the NDAA, and so I’m proud to do that,” Greene said. “And that’s where I’ll fight on the issue that I think is extremely important: to remove the funding for Ukraine in the NDAA.”

These points are expected to be hard negotiation points between Democrats and Republicans as the bill moves to the Senate, which is currently controlled by Democrats.