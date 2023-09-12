WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The National Park Service (NPS) has announced $25.7 million in Save America’s Treasures grants form the Historic Preservation fund.

In partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Institute for the Museum and Library Services, the NPS will use this funding to support projects in 26 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

The Johnstown Flood Museum Rehabilitation as well as the Johnstown Area Heritage Association were awarded a combined $750,000 as part of the Historic Preservation fund.

“These grants preserve and conserve nationally significant properties and collections to tell a more complete story of America and its people,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said. “Preserving these historic places and collections ensures the generations of today and tomorrow can enjoy and learn from the diverse stories across time and place in America’s history.”

Save America’s Treasures requires applicants to match the grant money dollar-for-dollar with nonfederal funding. This award of $25.7 million will leverage almost $60 million in private and public investment. Buildings and collections that have previously received Save America’s Treasures grants are not eligible to receive a second grant for the same project.

Examples of the awarded grants include:

The University of California Berkley’s Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive will undertake a conservation project for approximately 1,800 quilts, pieced fragments and textile object in its African American quilts collection.

The Door County Maritime Museum in Wisconsin will restore the historic tugboat, John Purves, in its collection.

The Chilkoot Indian Association in Alaska will stabilize and rehabilitate the Noow Tribal House, the last remaining Tilingit traditional structure constructed in the Chilkat Valley.

For more information on the Historic Preservation Fund, grant money and projects, visit the NPS website.