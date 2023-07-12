(WTAJ)- One Pennsylvania lawmaker is introducing a bill that would change the way federal grants are distributed to schools in an effort to combat the number weighing system.

Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Jimmy Panetta (CA-19) have introduced the All Children are Equal (ACE) Act, which is intended to combat the effects of poverty on student achievement.

The ACE Act would eliminate this type of distribution in order to ensure that school districts are treated equally based upon their percentages of poverty rather than population.

Title I programs are designed to help children meet state content and performance standards in reading, language arts and mathematics. However, the current distribution method focuses on diverting funding from higher poverty school districts to more populous ones, regardless of actual poverty rates.

“In rural America, one in five children are living in poverty and are often put at an educational disadvantage simply based on their zip code,” Rep. Thompson said. “The ACE Act levels the playing field for impoverished students and ensures funding is equitably distributed in accordance with the original intent of the law. No child should be put at a disadvantage because of their geographic location or the size of their school. The ACE Act is simply about parity and promotes equity under the law.”

This legislation is also supported by the Small School Districts Association, the Association of Education Service Agencies, the National Rural Education Advocacy Consortium, Rural School and Community Trust, American Farm Bureau Federation, Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, California County Superintendents, and YouthBuild USA.