WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — A bipartisan bill was introduced Friday to help older Americans and people with disabilities sign up for Medicare.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Todd Young (R-IN) introduced the Beneficiary Enrollment Notification and Eligibility Simplification (BENES) 2.0 Act which will simplify the Medicare enrollment process for seniors and those with disabilities.

The bill would require the federal government to provide advance notice to people approaching Medicare eligibility about basic information and enrollment rules regarding Medicare. This bill builds on the BENES Act that passed in December 2020 that eliminated needless coverage gaps for people new to Medicare.

“When people sign up for Medicare, they should be supported every step of the way. Medicare is an American success story, and we have to make sure folks can make the most of the benefits they have earned,” Chairman Casey said. “This legislation will help seniors avoid the costly fees associated with missing the deadline to enroll, and hold onto their hard-earned savings.”

People who miss their initial Medicare enrollment window may pay lifetime late enrollment penalties, according to Casey and Young. In 2020, about 776,000 people with Medicare were paying a Part B Late Enrollment Penalty (LEP) and the average LEP amounted to nearly a 27 percent increase in a beneficiary’s monthly premium.

For more information about the BENES 2.0 Act, click here.