WASHINGTON D.C., (WTAJ) – A new bill would allow for prosecutors to impanel a second jury for sentencing if a first jury in a federal death penalty case fails to reach a unanimous decision.

U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Matt Cartwright (PA-08) introduced Eric’s Law, a bill that they say will help to deliver justice to victims and their families in federal death penalty cases.

Eric’s Law is named for Eric Williams, a federal correctional officer who was brutally murdered by an inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary Canaan in Wayne County, Pa. At the time of his murder, the inmate was already serving a life sentence for murder.

Following a trial, the inmate was found guilty and received a second life sentence, despite 11 out of 12 jurors voting in favor of the death penalty.

“Eric Williams was tragically killed, and his murderer’s sentencing was an injustice,” Rep. Thompson said. “It is a stark reminder of the danger and extreme violence our officers face every day in our nation’s federal prisons. Eric’s Law will help provide additional protections for our corrections officers, affirm the option for review of the case and allow for a final, definite decision in death penalty cases that our victims and families deserve.”

Current law requires a unanimous decision by the jury to impose the death penalty. This bill permits prosecutors to impanel a second jury for sentencing if the first jury in a federal death penalty case fails to reach a unanimous decision on a sentence.

“At the trial for the murder of my son, I was in disbelief that under current federal law, one lone juror can make a biased decision that becomes irreversible,” Donald Williams, Father of Eric Williams and Founder of Voices for J.O.E said. “As a father, it was devastating. As an American who values our judicial system, I was stunned. A ‘trial by jury’ is at the heart of our rights. Eric’s Law allows prosecutors to retry the sentencing phase of the case to allow for the fair and equal court system that all Americans deserve.”