WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) along with other representatives introduced bipartisan, bicameral legislation to strengthen standards for federally funded infrastructure projects.

The legislation would ensure that critical corrosion prevention work is done by qualified workers using proven techniques. Corrosion is a leading cause of bridges, including Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge, falling into poor condition.

The legislation would also build on a recommendation from the National Transportation Safety Board and direct the Department of Transportation to study and generate best practices for inspecting and addressing corrosion on bridges made of weathering steel, a special type of steel that the former Fern Hollow Bridge had been constructed with.

“The Fern Hollow Bridge collapse underscored the importance of taking corrosion prevention seriously. We need strong federal standards to make sure that we are using properly trained workers and leveraging existing expertise when performing this vital work on our Nation’s bridges,” Senator Casey said. “The Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act will ensure we invest Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act dollars responsibly—using proven practices and experienced workers who makePennsylvania’s bridges safer and stronger.”

Casey along with Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and U.S. Representatives John Garamendi (D-CA-8) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) introduced the legislation on Tuesday, June 13.

The Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act would:

Require all entities receiving federal transportation or transit funding to use qualified contractors and industry-recognized standards whenever performing corrosion control work, including: work on highway bridges, off-system or locally owned bridges, and rail bridges.

Require entities to develop a comprehensive corrosion control plan for individual projects.

Direct the Federal Highway Administration to develop a list of best practices for inspecting, mitigating, and addressing corrosion on bridges made of weathering steel. Weathering steel is the specific type of steel that was used on the former Fern Hollow Bridge, and although it can be resistant to corrosion without the need for painting or treatment, without proper care, weathering steel can corrode just like normal steel.

The bill is endorsed by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) and the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT).

Read more about the Bridge Corrosion Prevention and Repair Act here.