WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators have announced a bill to safeguard students against bullying and harassment in K-12 schools.

The Safe Schools Improvement Act, introduced by Bob Casey (D-PA), would require school districts to adopt codes of conduct specifically prohibiting bullying and harassment on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics), disability and religion.

“Bullying and harassment at school and on social media harm the mental and emotional health of far too many students,” Senator Casey said. “Every child deserves to go to school and learn without fear or intimidation. This commonsense legislation will ensure school districts across the country take proactive steps to combat bullying and keep kids safe.”

The bill will also require schools and school districts to receive funding to specifically prohibit bullying and harassment as well as provide annual notice to parents, students and education professionals on prohibited conduct and procedures to report bullying or harassment.

For more information on the bill, visit Senator Casey’s website.