(WTAJ)– American-made fertilizer production organizations have the chance to receive millions in funding with a new grant program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is making a total of $500 million in grants available to spur competition and combat price hikes on American farmers that were caused by the war in Ukraine. The grant is for five years, and an organization can get a maximum of $100 or a minimum of $1 million.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said that due to the recent challenges agriculture has faced, it is key to invest in it to help grow local businesses.

“USDA believes in the growth of innovative, local businesses owned and shared by people who can best serve their own unique community`s needs, fill gaps, and build opportunities,” Vilsack said. “Recent supply chain disruptions have shown just how critical it is to invest in the agricultural supply chain here at home. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is one example of many Biden-Harris Administration initiatives to bring production and jobs back to the United States, promote competition and support American goods and services.”

The funding will go towards supporting independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers. Funds also will expand the manufacturing and processing of fertilizer and nutrient alternatives in the U.S. and its territories.

The program looks to support fertilizer production that does the following:

Independent, and outside the orbit of dominant fertilizer suppliers. Because the program`s goal is to increase competition, market share restrictions apply.

Made in America. Products must be produced by companies operating in the U.S. or its territories, to create good-paying jobs at home, and reduce the reliance on potentially unstable, inconsistent foreign supplies.

Innovative. Techniques will improve fertilizer production methods and efficient-use technologies to jumpstart the next generation of fertilizers and nutrient alternatives.

Sustainable. Ideally, products will reduce the greenhouse gas impact of transportation, production and use through renewable energy sources, feedstocks and formulations, incentivizing greater precision in fertilizer use.

Farmer-focused. Like other Commodity Credit Corporation investments, a driving factor is providing support and opportunities for U.S. agricultural commodity producers.

Eligible entities are for-profit businesses and corporations, nonprofit entities, Tribes and Tribal organizations, producer-owned cooperatives and corporations, certified benefit corporations, and state or local governments. Private entities must be independently owned and operated to apply.

Applications for the funding will soon be accepted online by the department and there will be two different ways to submit them:

A 45-day application window for submissions of applicants to receive funding for projects that increase the availability of fertilizer (nitrogen, phosphate or potash) and nutrient alternatives for agricultural producers to use in crop years 2023 or 2024. An extended 45-day window (90 days total) for submitting applications for financial assistance to significantly increase American-made fertilizer production to spur competition and combat price hikes. The extended window is to help applicants who need to make additional capacity.

A webinar will be held on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 for participants who want to learn more about the program. Additional information can also be found online on the USDA website.