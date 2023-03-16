PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA) introduced legislation that would support first responders on the front lines of hazardous train derailments.

Along with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act was introduced on Thursday, March 16.

In Darlington, Pennsylvania and East Palestine, Ohio, local emergency responders, firefighters, and law enforcement risked their own wellbeing to protect their communities in the aftermath of Norfolk Southern’s disaster.

This new legislation would create a new fund, paid for by companies that ship and carry these materials, to provide emergency responders, firefighters, and law enforcement with the financial resources needed to replace equipment, pay workers overtime, and address other urgent costs as well as compel railroads to notify local officials and emergency response groups when hazardous materials are moving through their communities.

“The first responders who risked their lives and wellbeing to protect Pennsylvania and Ohio from Norfolk Southern’s disaster are heroes who deserve much more than our gratitude,” Senator Casey said. “The Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act will help our communities better prepare for future derailments and cover the cost of damaged equipment, overtime pay, and more—all paid for by the companies that ship and carry these materials. Along with the Railway Safety Act, this legislation will help keep our communities safe from hazardous train derailments and hold railroads accountable for the damage these crises inflict.”

Earlier this month, Casey and colleagues introduced the bipartisan Railway Safety Act to prevent future train derailments by improving rail safety protocols. The bill would also hold rail companies accountable for these disasters by increasing fines.

The Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act is endorsed by the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association.

“As the President of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association, I am proud to announce that we support the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act,” Robert Brooks, President of the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association said. “We have a local that is now still without equipment lost to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Beaver Falls Fire Fighters Local 3539 is operating to this day down 13 sets of full gear, 10 self-contained breathing apparatuses and 10 face pieces for starters. That is a tremendous load for a fire department to overcome. With this legislation, the money needed would be immediately available to replace this equipment and replace manpower lost to illnesses related to the incident.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Read more about the Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act here.