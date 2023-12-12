WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro (D-CT-3) introduced the Eviction Prevention Act to tackle rising housing instability by connecting low-income tenants with legal representation and enabling federal agencies to better track eviction cases.

The Eviction Prevention Act would address the rise in housing instability by providing state and local governments grant funding to hire attorneys to represent very low-income tenants during eviction proceedings. A study of Philadelphia eviction cases filed between 2012 and 2017 found that tenants with representation were forcibly displaced from their homes in 5% of cases, compared with 78% for unrepresented tenants.

The bill would also create a national eviction database to help the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) better track eviction cases and mandate reports on the limitations of the legal system for tenants experiencing eviction.

“Far too many Americans are at an increased risk of eviction and homelessness because they don’t have access to legal representation to help them and advocate for them,” Senator Casey said. “This bill will help families stay housed and level the playing field between tenants and landlords. It’s past time we devoted more federal resources to helping families in Pennsylvania and across the Nation keep a roof over their heads.”

“Even before the pandemic, millions of the lowest-income and most marginalized households were just one financial shock away from falling behind on their rent, losing their homes, and, in worst cases, experiencing homelessness. Today, many of these same households are even more precariously housed,” Diane Yentel, president and CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition said. “The long-standing eviction crisis – which predominantly harms Black women – underscores the need for both urgent action and long-term solutions, including the ‘Eviction Prevention Act’ from Representative DeLauro and Senator Casey.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Read more about the Eviction Prevention Act here.