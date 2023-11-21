WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — New legislation has been introduced to help miners who have suffered from ‘black lung’ disease and their survivors access the workers compensation they are entitled to receive under the Black Lung Benefits Program.

U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), John Fetterman (D-PA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Warner (D-VA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV) and U.S. Representative Bobby Scott (D-VA-3) introduced the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act. This legislation would work to ease the burdens preventing miners and their survivors from accessing the totality of their benefits such as lengthy processing times, lack of a legal representative and inflation.

“Coal miners have moved our Nation forward for generations, risking their lives and their long-term health to power our factories and heat our homes,” Senator Casey said. “This bill will ensure that every coal miner that is suffering from black lung disease receives the benefits they are entitled to. Coal miners have risked their lives for our Nation and I’ll keep fighting to make sure they aren’t left behind.”

Many coal workers developed pneumoconiosis, commonly referred to as “black lung.” It’s a debilitating and deadly disease caused by the long-term inhalation of coal dust in underground and surface coal mines.

In response, Congress established the Black Lung Benefits Act in 1976 to provide monthly compensation and medical coverage for coal miners who develop black lung disease and are totally disabled.

The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act would make the following updates:

Restoring lost cost-of-living benefit increases for black lung beneficiaries and ensuring cost-of-living increases are never withheld in the future.

Helping claimants secure legal representation by providing interim attorney fees if miners prevail at various stages of their claim.

Allowing miners or their survivors to reopen their cases if they had been denied because of medical interpretations that have subsequently been discredited.

Prohibiting unethical conduct by attorneys and doctors in the black lung claims process and helping miners review and rebut potentially biased or inaccurate medical evidence developed by coal companies.

The Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act is endorsed by United Mineworkers (UMWA), Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (UCLC), and Appalachian Voices.

“Coal miners do some of the toughest work on earth and have played a critical role in Pennsylvania’s regional economy and powering our nation. We cannot turn our backs on them now as they deal with the fallout of extreme occupational hazards,” Senator Fetterman said. “This bill will help coal miners affected by Black Lung access the benefits they’re owed and deliver justice and care for people across Appalachia.”

Read more about the Black Lung Benefits Improvement Act here.