WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – State Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) introduced the Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act as part of Military Appreciation Month.

According to the representatives, for several years military housing has been plagued with widespread complaints of neglect and unsafe conditions such as mold, lead-based paint, asbestos, poor water quality and sewage and careless repairs.

To address the lack of information service members have on military housing, Congress previously directed the Secretary of Defense to develop a centralized assessment tool for members of the Armed Forces and their family members to identify, rate, and compare housing options.

While this was a step in the right direction to improve the living conditions for service members and their families, it did not cover all military housing and provided little oversight requirements. Additionally, the Department of Defense has yet to implement this tool.

The Military Housing Transparency and Accountability Act will expand access to the tool, upon implementation, to all service members and their dependents, as well as enhance the reporting requirements to ensure accountability.

This act will enable service members to report issues in real-time and find swift resolutions to inadequate conditions.

“As an Army dad, I know first-hand the challenges our service men and women face when finding safe and comfortable housing,” Rep. Thompson said. “They should feel confident if an issue arises it will be resolved, and in a timely manner. This bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction and will improve transparency and oversight, with the goal of fixing a system that has serious issues.”

This act is cosponsored by U.S. Representative Salud Carbajal (CA-24).