ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The northern lights are forecasted to surround Pennsylvania this Thursday, but they’re unlikely to be seen in the sky above our state.

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, the glowing neon lights, also known as the “aurora borealis,” will be visible in the nighttime sky to millions across the U.S. on July 13.

Although Pennsylvania doesn’t make the Geophysical Institute’s list, 18 states — including our neighbors Ohio, Maryland and New York — are predicted to see the northern lights overhead this Thursday evening.

The best times to see the lights overhead will be from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. in each state’s local time, said NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. Getting away from city lights will also increase your chances of catching a glimpse.

The Kp Index of Thursday’s light show is expected to be at a six on the nine-point scale, according to the Geophysical Institute. But if that rating is a totally new concept to you, keep reading to learn more about why the lights occur.

What causes the northern lights?

Did you know that the bright lights you see are actually a result of a magnetic storm?

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geographical Institute, the aurora borealis occurs when electrically charged particles collide with molecules and gas atoms in the atmosphere. These electrons and protons react by releasing energy in the form of bright lights overhead.

Although the lights most often appear as a neon green color, they also can show up as pink, blue, red and purple, according to the Geophysical Institute. The appearance all depends on where you are — and how highly the aura ranks on the Kp index.

An aura of Kp between zero and two marks a weak, minimally active storm that will only be visible in the northernmost areas of the globe. Kp ratings of three to five will begin to show up brighter to lower latitudes, but it isn’t until the Kp index reaches a six or above that those of us in the U.S. can possibly glimpse the green glow.

How often can we see the lights in the U.S.?

The frequency of northern light visibility varies greatly across states, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

Alaska, for example, experiences the phenomenon regularly due to its location at a higher latitude than the other 49 states.

The other states predicted to experience the aurora this week are Alaska, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute.

But for those of us down south from the Last Frontier state, the lights are only overhead about once every year or two, if we’re lucky. And if you live in lower-latitude places like Texas, the occurrence could be as little as four days over the 11-year span of a solar cycle, according to The Aurora Zone.

For more information, including up-to-date aurora borealis updates, visit the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute’s website leading up to July 13.