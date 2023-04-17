WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman released a statement against plans to cut SNAP benefits for millions of Americans.

Lawmakers have been rethinking the future of SNAP food assistance after the program saw a surge in participants during the pandemic.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said as some pandemic-era rules expire, lawmakers must now focus on expanding access to those in need.

“It uplifted over 2 million people above the poverty line,” she said.

Republicans argue some new changes, like a recent 21% hike in monthly payments, come at too steep a price for taxpayers.

On Monday, April 17, Fetterman made the following statement about the issue.

“Cut SNAP for families and kids while pushing tax cuts for billionaires? Not on my watch.” Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman

Sen. Fetterman on Wednesday will chair his first subcommittee hearing in the Subcommittee on Food and Nutrition, Specialty Crops, Organics, and Research for a hearing will focus specifically on SNAP and the critical assistance it provides to working families through the upcoming Farm Bill.