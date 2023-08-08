(CBS Newspath) — A sea of colorful umbrellas, tents, canopies and pretty much anything you can think of under the sun is being used on Ocean City beaches to shade people from the sun and some in town say it is just too much.

Resident David Dannenfelser believes larger sun-shading equipment means less room for everyone else.

“My feeling is that there probably should be a restriction on these tents, the large coverings,” Dannenfelser said. “They’re taking up a lot of space and if you look around you’ll see that a lot of them aren’t even being used.”

Resident Bob Burns said if tents go, so will he and his family.

“Some places in New Jersey banned the tents, so we don’t go there. We love coming here. I hope they don’t ban them but if they do we’ll find somewhere else to vacation,” Burns said.

There are also thoughts among Ocean City beachgoers that the town’s attention should actually be on the umbrellas and the danger they can pose when it gets windy.

“About 20 minutes ago, I was sitting here and a good friend of mine Jake Donaldson, umbrella flew up and almost hit a lady. He jumped up and grabbed it, but that’s fine. Now things like this, the canopies if they blow over they’re just gonna fall down they’re not gonna hurt people,” Resident Fred Louck said.

But those most responsible for keeping the beaches safe say an umbrella or tent is all the same.

This has caused a healthy debate that is brewing in Ocean City. Should the beaches be an umbrella-only zone? Or should people be allowed to shade themselves from the summer heat however they see fit?