WASHINGTON, June 30, 2023 – 76,961 pounds of corn dog products have been recalled due to possible spoilage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The mini chicken corn dogs were produced on April 24, and have been shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

1.83-lb. resealable bag containing “FOSTER FARMS MINI CORN DOGS BITE-SIZED CHICKEN FRANKS DIPPED IN BATTER HONEY CRUNCHY FLAVOR” with lot codes 123114 and 223114 and best if used by date of 4/23/24.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “P- 9136” printed on the package.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints that the product had an odor, off appearance and unpleasant taste.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dave Witter, House of Raeford Corporate Communications Manager, at 910-282-7179 or email at dave.witter@houseofraeford.com.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.