WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have called out Norfolk Southern to join the Federal Railroad Administrations Close Call Reporting System (C3RS).

Norfolk Southern is a transportation provider that ships international trades. C3RS allows employees to report near-misses or close calls on railroads when they see them and ensures that employees cannot be disciplined for reporting these events.

“C3RS is a promising program with real potential to improve rail safety, protect employees, and reduce incidents if adopted by a larger swath of the rail industry,” the Senators wrote in a letter to Norfolk. “C3RS acts as one unified database for reporting and, with NASA as an independent third-party administrator, ensures confidentiality and protects against retribution against employees who make reports. Ensuring that employees are not disciplined for reporting near-misses is key to making the program effective, as employees are more likely to report these incidents when they have a guarantee of anonymity and safety from retribution.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This comes after the derailment of the train in East Palestine, Ohio. After the derailment, Norfolk had announced that it would be joining the C3RS report system. However, the company still has yet to join the system as of August 2023.