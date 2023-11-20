(WTAJ) — A food safety alert has been issued for peaches and two other fruits that were sold across the U.S. after 11 people fell ill and one person died from Listeria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), whole peaches, nectarines and plums distributed by HMC Farms/Signature Farms have caused an outbreak of the disease. As of Nov. 20, the 11 people who have reported being sick with Listeria are from seven different states.

The fruits were sold in stores between May 1 and Nov. 15 in 2022 and 2023 and are packaged in 2lb bags. They were also sold individually with a sticker that had “USA-E-U” and a number.

Yellow peach: 4044 or 4038

White peach: 4401

Yellow nectarine: 4036 or 4378

White nectarine: 3035

Red plum: 4042

Black plum: 4040

Recalled bagged peaches. Image provided by the CDC.

Recalled bagged nectarines. Image provided by the CDC.

Recalled bagged plums. Image provided by the CDC.

Recalled individual peaches. Image provided by the CDC.

HMC Farms voluntarily recalled the fruit on Nov. 17 and investigators are working to determine if any more fruit or products made with the fruit may be contaminated.

The CDC is advising anyone who may have bought the recalled fruit to check their refrigerator, containers and kitchen for them and to either throw them away or return them to the store.

Listeria is mostly harmful to people who are pregnant, 65 years old or older, or have a weak immune system. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can spread to other foods and surfaces if they are not cleaned.

More information about the Listeria food safety alert can be found on the CDC website.