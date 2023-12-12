STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the weather outside starts to cool down, the number of children getting respiratory illnesses is heating up.

“It’s the time of year we tend to see this,” Geisinger Pediatrician Dr. Stacey Cummings said.

Cummings said respiratory illnesses like COVID and different strains of the flu are popping up in her patients as we enter the colder months.

“Early in November, it wasn’t terrible,” Cummings said. “I would say now, many more beds are full with respiratory illness but, typical of what we see this time of year usually.”

She said compared to last season, which saw the rise of RSV, numbers are much better as far as children needing to be hospitalized for respiratory illnesses. Even so, she said there are still preventative measures that you can take to protect your loved ones.

“Making sure everyone is washing their hands good,” Cummings said. “There are vaccines we can get. So, the COVID vaccine is recommended for six months and older. There was an updated COVID vaccine that came out this fall. The flu vaccine and some babies are also eligible for a new immunization injection called Nirsevimab or Beyfortus and that’s to help protect against RSV.”

Cummings said if you’re thinking about getting any of these vaccines, now, right before the holidays is the time to do so.