WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mikhail Edward Slye, 32, of Meadville pleaded guilty to the charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of up to eight years in prison.

According to court documents, Slye used a bike rack barricade to intentionally trip an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police. The officer and his team were attempting to rescue another officer caught in the crowd on the North Side of the Capitol. As a result of being tripped, the officer fell down the stairs and suffered injuries to his hand, wrist, and lower body.

Slye also entered the Capitol twice – once, at 2:56 p.m., remaining for three minutes, and again at 3:05, exiting at 3:35. While in the Capitol, he moved throughout the Crypt area and other locations.

Slye was arrested on September 30, 2022, in Meadville, PA.

U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg scheduled sentencing for April 4, 2023.

In the two years since Jan. 6, 2021, close to 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 275 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.