WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is leading 7 of his colleagues in pushing President Biden to prioritize additional resources to strengthen the security at the southwest border to stop the flow of fentanyl through the border.

As overdose deaths have skyrocketed in recent years, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows drugs are overwhelmingly being smuggled through U.S. ports of entry, particularly in Arizona and California. In response to CBP agents reporting finding pills in seat cushions, car batteries, metal walkers, and bicycle frames, the Senators are pushing for increased funding for security and surveillance for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Overdose deaths, particularly among young people, are increasing across the United States. In total, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 112,000 people died from a drug overdose between May 2022 and May 2023, with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids causing the vast majority of overdoses.

In their letter, the Senators urged President Biden to request additional supplemental funding for the border. Specifically, the Senators pushed for additional CBP agents to increase processing and screening capacity at ports of entry, as well as acquiring non-invasive inspection technology to stop drug smugglers.

“We have long supported increasing funding for comprehensive measures to enhance border enforcement, management, and security,” the Senators wrote. “The situation at our border is complex, and it will take continued leadership and funding to stem the flow of illicit drugs like fentanyl, smuggling, and transnational criminal organizations that operate along our border.”

In addition to Senator Casey, the letter was signed by the following senators:

Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Jon Tester (D-MT)

Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Jacky Rosen (D-NV)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Mark Warner (D-VA

The full letter can be found here.