WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) is recognizing law enforcement officers and calling on other representatives to never defund them.

On Monday, May 15 Joyce took to the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize National Police Week and to thank law enforcement officers of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. He thanked them for their service to our communities.

“This week, please join me in praying for the men and women who wear a badge,” Congressman Joyce said. “Let’s recommit ourselves to standing with our law enforcement officers. Let’s pledge to never defund the police.”

During National Police Week, the U.S. House of Representatives will consider H.Con.Res.40, expressing support for local law enforcement officers and condemning efforts to defund or dismantle local law enforcement agencies, and H.R. 2494, the POLICE Act of 2023, which would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to explicitly state that assaulting a law enforcement officer is a deportable offense.

You can watch Congressman Joyce’s full speech here.