(WTAJ) — Planet Fitness will soon offer teenagers the chance to work out for free this summer with the High School Summer Pass.

The pass will be available starting Monday, May 15 and will be eligible to teens 14 through 19 years of age. The company said the pass will be free with no catches or commitments.

To get the summer pass, teens can pre-register through the Planet Fitness website. Anyone under the age of 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian either online or at a Planet Fitness location.

The pass can be used until Thursday, Aug. 31.

High school students who register will also have the chance to win a grant for their school and participate in a TikTok video contest for a chance to win a scholarship. Ten students who submit a video will be selected and win $10,000.

More information about the High School Summer Pass and the video contest can be found on the Planet Fitness website.