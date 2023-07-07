(WTAJ) — A brand of portable chargers sold on Amazon is facing a recall after reportedly catching fire on a commercial flight.

The recall is for VRURC branded portable chargers that were sold exclusively on Amazon between July 2021 and May 2023 for $30 to $40 each.

The chargers, with model number “OD-B7,” have built-in cables and a built-in wall plug. The model number is printed on the back of the recalled chargers, which were sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white color options.

VRURC said they received one report of a fire during a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Roughly 190,000 of these chargers have been sold.

Anyone who may have a VRURC OD-B7 portable charger is advised to stop using them immediately. You can reach out to the company for a replacement using the information below.

By phone: VRURC collect at 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,

By email: support@vrurcpower.com

Online: https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall