(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues delayed Monday’s drawing, we finally have the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which grew from $1.9 billion.

According to the Powerball website, a single winner in California has just landed the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday’s drawing (which weren’t announced until Tuesday morning): 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number 10. The Power Play multiplier is 2X.

The drawing was delayed Monday night over a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

This Powerball jackpot is historic in a number of ways. It’s the largest ever for Powerball, the largest in U.S. lottery history, and the second lottery prize to surpass $1 billion this year.

In July, the Mega Millions jackpot reached a historic $1.34 billion. It went unclaimed until September when two Illinois winners came forward to collect it. That jackpot now ranks as the fourth-largest in U.S. history, according to the Associated Press.

A Powerball jackpot winner can receive their prize as an annuity with 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. A revision of the $929.1 million cash option was not immediately available. You may want to think twice before collecting the cash option though.

If your ticket isn’t the lucky jackpot winner, you may still have a much smaller prize to cash in. About one in 29 entries win some piece of the prize. The next jackpot – set for Wednesday night – is now estimated at $20 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.