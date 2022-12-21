WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — President Joe Biden released a statement remembering the late Franco Harris who passed away Wednesday at the age of 72. In his statement, Biden recalled an emotional and personal story involving the football player and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Biden began his statement by praising former Hall of Fame running back saying he was well known for his famous catch and the multiple Super Bowl titles he won with the Steelers. However, the president continued by saying he holds Harris and the team close to his heart for a different reason.

“It was this week fifty years ago when my first wife and infant daughter were killed and my two young sons were badly injured in a car accident while they were out getting a Christmas tree. I had just been elected to the U.S. Senate and I was in Washington when I got the call and rushed home to Delaware,” President Biden said. “I rarely left my boys’ bedside until they got better. But one day I did to go shopping for them. When I returned, they were smiling for the first time since the accident. Art Rooney, the generous and honorable owner of the Steelers, had flown out with a couple of players, including Franco, and the tough-as-nails Rocky Bleier. Busy with their own lives, they took the time to be with my boys, sign footballs, and then left with no publicity. A small act of kindness that meant the world to us.”

The president continued by saying many fans and families will be sharing stories about Harris over Christmas weekend but added there will also be families like his who will remember the former Pittsburgh Steeler for all that he did to lift spirits when it was needed.

“This week of all weeks, my family remembers him and keeps him close to our hearts,” President Biden said. “May God bless, Franco Harris – a dear friend, a good man, and a great American. May God bless the love of his life Dana, their family, and all of Steeler Nation.”