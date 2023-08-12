ARLINGTON, Va. (WTAJ) — Nestlé USA is recalling a chocolate chip cookie dough product due to the potential presence of pieces of wood.

The voluntary recall is only for NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE chocolate chip cookie dough “break and bake” bar (16.5 oz) that was produced on April 24 and 25, but has the best-by dates of Aug. 22 or Oct. 23.

The company said the recall does not affect any other products including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough, including other varieties of the “break and bake” bars.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) – Product Packaging Batch Numbers:

311457531K and 311557534K

Corresponding Best By Dates:

8/22/23 and 10/23/23

See image below

A small number of consumers alerted the company about the wood pieces, but no illness or injuries have been reported, Nestlé USA said.

Anyone who may have products with the batch codes should not eat them and return them to where they bought them for a replacement or refund.

For further support or questions, you are asked to call Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully. We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address it,” Nestlé said in the release.