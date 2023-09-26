(WTAJ) — The American Red Cross continues to experience a national blood and platelet shortage and is hoping to combat the shortage with incentives.

They’ll be offering $15 gift cards by email for anyone who donates blood between Oct. 1 – Oct. 20. Donors of all blood types are urgently needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets.

The Red Cross offers three ways to make a donation appointment that can help save lives:

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

The Red Cross experienced a significant blood and platelet donation shortfall in August, contributing to the current blood and platelet shortage. To ensure the blood supply recovers, the Red Cross must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

“When blood and platelet supplies drop to critical levels, it makes hospitals and the patients they are treating vulnerable especially if there is a major accident or emergency medical procedure that requires large quantities of blood during a disaster,” Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross said. “A single car accident victim can use as much as 100 units of blood. By making and keeping donation appointments, donors can help keep hospital shelves stocked with blood products and ensure patients have access to the timely care they deserve.”

You can find a blood drive near you by going to the Red Cross website.