(WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is asking for help this summer as they face a shortage of blood donations.

The organization said the shortage is now putting a strain on hospitals across the nation. According to the Red Cross, they’ve seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the Summer.

The shortage makes it hard for hospitals to keep their shelves stocked with lifesaving blood products. The Red Cross is especially in need of type O positive and negative as well as types A and B negative.

They said anyone who does not know their blood type can easily find out by making a donation. The Red Cross is also offering donors in the month of August a $10 e-gift card for a movie of their choice.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.