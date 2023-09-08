CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) and Abigail Spanberger (VA-7) introduced the GIVE MILK Act, a bill that would make it easier for expectant mothers and mothers of young children to access milk for their families.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children currently restricts milk choices to nonfat or 1% in most cases. The GIVE MILK Act would enable participants over the age of two to receive 2% reduced fat or whole milk.

“As a parent, I know that whole milk provides many of the essential vitamins and minerals that kids need for their early development. But for far too long, the WIC program has been blocked from providing moms with a full selection of milk,” Spanberger said. “That’s why I’m working to cut this unnecessary red tape and make more milk options available. By allowing WIC recipients to purchase whole milk, our bipartisan bill would make sure more children have access to the nutrients they need to grow up healthy and strong.”

For more information on the GIVE MILK Act, visit Thompson’s website.