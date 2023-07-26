ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) and Congressman Chris Deluzio (D-PA-17) have introduced a resolution calling for the immediate release of a teacher detained in Russia.

In August 2021, Marc Fogel, a U.S. citizen and career educator, was imprisoned in Russia for carrying half an ounce of medical marijuana. This was legally prescribed to Fogel in Pa. to treat medical conditions.

“Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman to Venezuela to Moscow. Because of what can only be understood as a political ploy by Vladimir Putin’s authoritarian regime, he was unjustly sentenced to 14 years in a Russian maximum-security penal colony,” Casey said.

In their release, Casey and Deluzio also said that Fogel meets six of the eleven criteria to be designated “wrongfully detained” as established in the Robert Levinson Hostage Recovery and Hostage-Taking Accountability Act.

This resolution urges the Biden Administration to prioritize securing the release of Fogel as well as all other U.S. citizens and permanent residents who were wrongfully detained by Russia.