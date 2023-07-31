RiVive will be available as a free or low-cost, over-the-counter emergency opioid overdose treatment.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) approved an over-the-counter naloxone opioid overdose treatment on Friday that will be available for free or at a low cost.

RiVive — a naloxone hydrogen chloride nasal spray 3 mg — is an intranasal formulation of naloxone (3.0 mg) delivered as an atomized spray (0.1 ml), according to pharmaceutical company Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

It uses a standard unit dose system or single administration for the emergency treatment and reversal of of opioid overdose without a prescription. According to the company, it is safe to continue administering the product every two to three minutes until the person wakes up.

The treatment is created by Harm Reduction Therapeutics, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pharmaceutical company that is the first of its kind to achieve FDA approval for ar naloxone nasal spray.

The company was founded in 2017 as a “response to the severe price and access limits to existing naloxone products,” according to Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

“We are grateful that FDA granted RiVive approval so we can now achieve what most thought impossible and no other company has: broad delivery of a lower-cost nasal naloxone product without a prescription to save lives that could otherwise be lost to opioid overdose,” Harm Reduction Therapeutics cofounder and CEO Michael Hufford, Ph.D., said.

According to the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office, 5,168 Pennsylvanians died in 2021 alone due to opioid overdoses. The heroin and opioid epidemic is also the number one public health and public safety facing Pennsylvanians.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) reports that tens of thousands of lives have been saved through access to naloxone since it has been available to the public.

RiVive will be available in early 2024 primarily to U.S. harm reduction organizations and state governments for lower costs than current opioid antagonist nasal sprays, according to Harm Reduction Therapeutics.

The company’s funding partners have helped make the treatment affordable by either lowering the price of RiVive or helping to increase manufacturing capabilities.

Harm Reduction Therapeutics stated that it will make at least 200,000 doses, or 10% of projected initial annual product production, available for free.

More information about the product can be found on the pharmaceutical company’s website.