FLINTSTONE, Md. (WTAJ) — Rocky Gap Casino will soon have new management as they have entered into definitive agreements to sell the resort for $260 million.

Golden Entertainment, Inc. announced Thursday Century Casinos, Inc. will acquire operations at Rocky Gap for $56.1 million and VICI Properties, Inc. will acquire an interest in the land and buildings on the property for $203.9 million.

The transaction is expected to become final in mid-2023, according to Golden Entertainment.

In a statement, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment Blake Sartini thanked the staff at Rocky Gap for their hard work and expressed optimism for the resorts future.

Rocky Gap is a truly unique destination resort and I want to thank all of our team members who work hard to consistently deliver a premier gaming and entertainment experience to our guests. Since Golden began operating Rocky Gap seven years ago, we have invested our resources to enhance the property’s amenities and our contributions to the State of Maryland. We are confident that Century Casinos will be a terrific operator of Rocky Gap and strong partner to the community going forward. Strategically, this transaction will enable Golden to focus on the continued success of our operations in core markets. The sale price represents an attractive, premium multiple relative to our current valuation and will provide additional financial flexibility for us to create shareholder value. Blake Sartini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Entertainment



Century Casinos is a gambling company located in Colorado Springs, Colorado. VICI Properties Inc. The company owns several casinos and venues in the U.S. and abroad including Colorado, West Virginia, Missouri, Canada and Poland.

More information about the sale can be found on Golden Entertainment’s website.